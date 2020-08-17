Designated Survivor Season 4 : Release date, Cast, Plot. IS IT CANCELLED ?

- Advertisement -

American Politician action drama web series Designated Survivor is surely a treat for people who love political dramas. The first two seasons of the show release by ABC. But from season 3, Netflix takes charge. Hence if season 4 returns, it will be dropping on Netflix for sure.

About Designated Survivor Season 4 :

After the release of Designated Survivor Season 3. Assumptions regarding season 4 were in their peaks. Unfortunately, Netflix announces the cancellation of the Show. Means no more production on the Show. This means the Show will not have any further seasons. Now fans are hoping just a rebirth.

Reasons for the Cancellation of the Series :

Makers officially are not revealing anything such. Why the Show is cancelled, but it is speculating that they may feel it. The Show does not need another season. Though season 3 has justifying ending fans feel for the fourth season. However, this is not the first time that the viewers’ favourite Show is cancelled.

What If Show revives in the future?

To be honest, there will be something new as last season’s end is very satisfactory. They are leaving no questions or any suspense for the future. In the finale, Mayles Lee and Lorraine get arrested by the FBI for a double-crossing Kirkman campaign. The season meets its fate.