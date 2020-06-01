Home TV Show Designated Survivor Season 4: Connecting Cast And Fast Storyline Here
TV Show

Designated Survivor Season 4: Connecting Cast And Fast Storyline Here

By- Aditya Kondal
Designated Survivor Season 4:

Hola designated survivors of the show! American political drama Designated Survivor started its career in the year 2016. Its first two seasons aired on ABC exclusively, and Netflix broadcasted the third season on its channel globally.

 

Further, the storyline is a refreshing one, involving Tom Kirkman who becomes President of the United States of America. His life changes after his promotion by an ordinary secretary to the President. This occurs after an attack on the Presidential Assembly, killing everyone except Tom. Moreover, the series explores a variety of political and social controversies in the country and across the globe.

Is Season Four Coming?

It is fair to say that the series’ popularity is declining ever since season one came out. The script after its sequel proves to be unliked by a majority of viewers because of its unexplained, predictable plot-holes. Hence, last year in July, Netflix officially announced that it would not be renewing Designated Survivor for a fourth season. Despite earning 71% on Rotten Tomatoes, Designated Survivor failed to secure a spot in the hearts of political drama lovers.

Cast:

Kiefer Sutherland as Tom Kirkman

Benjamin Charles Watson as Dontae

Anthony Edwards as Mars Harper

Jamie Clayton as Sasha

Adan Canto as Aaron Shore

Italia Ricci as Emily Rhodes

Mckenna Grace as Penny Kirkman

Elena Tovar as Isabel Pardo

 

What Exactly Went Wrong On The Show?

Lastly, there have been rumours of quarrel among the cast members behind the scenes. Fans have complained about the instant increased use of explicit sensual content on the show. And, they see it as an excuse to elongate the episodes.

 

Above all, even the random insertions of random F-bombs seem unnecessary and perfunctory. Although the characters are perfect and the story remains well-conceived, the lack of something dynamic distances watchers from it.

