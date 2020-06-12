DESIGNATED SURVIVOR SEASON 4: Cancelled? Air date? Trailer?. Click here to know all latest details

Home TV Show DESIGNATED SURVIVOR SEASON 4: Cancelled? Air date? Trailer?. Click here to know...
DESIGNATED SURVIVOR SEASON 4: Cancelled? Air date? Trailer?.

By- Rida Samreen
Designated Survivor is a series released under genres Political thriller, Political drama, Conspricacy fiction. Its series is an American television drama created by David Guggenheim. First, two-season aired on ABC. The third season came on the famous platform Netflix.

Season-1 was launched in 2016, and season-2 came in 2017. The third season was out in 2018. Now fans are curiously waiting for the launch of the fourth season of the series.

Netflix has cancelled the season 4. There is a chance that maybe some other production house could take charge of the season-4 drama. Because two seasons of this series have ABC studio, and last season was under Netflix.

There are no trailer updates on this 4th season. Keep updated on Moscoop for more information.

The main actors airing in season 4 will be:

  • Natascha McElhone as Alex Kirkman
  • Adan Canto as Aran Shore
  • Italia Ricciias as Emily Rhodes

And other characters also from season 3 who will complete the show.

Thomas Kirkman, who is also The President, is a politician and termed as Designated Survivor for the state union who jumps on the President’s positions from the secretary of Housing and Urban development. An explosion occurs people were killed. Kirkman has to deal with the situation though he has no experience in the field and tried to hide the reality of the attack. Stepping up as a President, he did not know the game has just begun. Now the end is yet to come.

