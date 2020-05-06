Designated Survivor season 2: Related Release Date, Connecting Cast, And Perfect Plot Updates Here

The designated survivor is an American political drama series. It first came out in 2016 and had an incredible run of 3 seasons till 2019. Fans and critics alike have appreciated the show. It had run into some problems due to the political incorrectness. Netflix even had to pull down an episode of the series from Turkey to abide by local laws. In the episode, it showed Turkey’s fictitious President as the bad guy who did not sit well with the authorities there.

Plot

The story revolves around Thomas Kirkman, who is the Secretary of Planning and Urban Development. On the night of the State of the Union, a vast explosion killed everyone, including the President of the United States of America. Kirkman was the only survivor and is next in line for succeeding as the President; he was immediately sworn it.

The story continues with Kirkman handling the day to day business of the White House. He also had to deal with the mastermind who had planned the bombing. Now with his term coming to an end, Kirkman had to face the reality of political campaigning.

ABC Studios first produced the show. Netflix picked up the third season after it ABC Studios took it off the air.

Cast

Keifer Sutherland plays the part of President Thomas Kirkman. The cast also had the likes of Anthony Edwards, Julie White, Elena Tovar, Lauren Holly, and Benjamin Charles Watson. Jamie Clayton, Mckenna Grace Chukwudi Iwuji, Geoff Pierson, Eltony Williams also have appearances.

Release Date

Fans had been waiting to see what happened to Thomas Kirkman after the show ended on a cliff-hanger.

Netflix has already announced that show’s future. They said that they wouldn’t renew the series for a fourth season and were terminating the contract. No-one associated with the show gave any reason as to why. This decision of the streaming giants has left the fans disappointed.

There is no official word from the studios or the director about the release date of the second season. I think it is fair to assume that we won’t get to see it until next year.