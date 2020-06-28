Home TV Show Derry Girls Season 3: Release Date, Cast With New Netflix Update Here
Derry Girls Season 3: Release Date, Cast With New Netflix Update Here

By- Aditya Kondal

Derry Girls Season 3

The Irish comedy series continues to reap successes, ensuring the return of ‘Derry Girls’ season 3. Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle, and James return with new stories in a time filled with hope.

Derry Girls season 3 on Netflix

Derry Girls is an eccentric and irreverent Northern Irish comedy genre series. It is created by Lisa McGee and produced by Hat Trick Productions for Channel 4. The series premiered in the UK on January 4, 2018, and reached level 1 international on December 21 of the same year thanks to Netflix.

Derry Girls Synopsis

This dramatic comedy is set in Northern Ireland in the early 1990s, during the troubled period and severe conflict between the Irish Republican Army (IRA) and the UK government.

Derry Girls revolves around the antics of 4 teenage girls and their partner James. They are Erin, an aspiring writer; his cousin Orla, an innocent kleptomaniac; her best friend, Clare, wants to become an activist for good causes; his friend Michelle, a party girl; and James, Michelle’s cousin, a sweet boy but unfortunately, he is English.

Derry Girls, will there be a season 3?

We have good news for fans. The Irish series continued its excellent results in its second season and was nominated for a Bafta Award. After the first two seasons’ success, Channel 4 decided to give the green light to the renewal. They re-hired creator Lisa McGee to continue her exhilarating creation in the third season of Derry Girls. Program Director Ian Katz and Comedy Chief Fiona McDermott decided that the provocative series should have a chance to give viewers more stories after the show’s spectacular performance.

Characters

The main characters we expect to see in season 3 from the ‘Derry Girls’ series are:

  • Erin Quinn Played by Saoirse-Monica Jackson
  • Clare Devlin Played by Nicola Coughlan
  • Orla McCool Played by Louisa Harland
  • Michelle Mallon Played by Jamie-Lee O’Donnell
  • James Maguire Played by Dylan Llewellyn
  • Ma Mary Played by Tra Lynne O’Neill
  • Aunt Sarah Played by Kathy Kiera Clarke
  • Sister Michael Played by Siobhan McSweeney
  • Da Gerry Played by Tommy Tiernan
  • Granda Joe Portrayed by Ian McElhinney
  • David Donnelly Played by Anthony Boyle
  • Jenny Joyce Played by Leah O’Rourke
  • Sean Devlin Played by David Ireland

No official announcements for the final cast of season 3 are out yet.

Aditya Kondal

