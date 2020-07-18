Derry Girls season 3 release date, cast,  plot, trailer, and everything you need to know

- Advertisement -

The journey of adolescence and teenage stories is something that almost everyone finds relatable to. This may be the reason that Derry girls became Channel 4’s the most successful and eventually the most-watched black comedy by an average of 5.94 million viewers in the UK.

The first season broadcasted on January 4, 2018, had six episodes in total and ended on February 8, 2018. The second season started airing 5 March 2019 and ended on 9 April 2019. The sitcom is created and written by Lisa McGee under the Hat Trick productions. The title of the show is named after the city where the whole shooting took place, in Derry, Northern Ireland.

Derry Girls season 3 release date.

The coronavirus pandemic has left nobody affected by it. The fans must be waiting eagerly for the announcement of the release date or any trailer for the same. As soon as the season second ended, channel 4 announced that they will come back with season 3 of this most popular show.

The production was supposed to begin in the spring of 2020 but the outbreak all over the world has made the Derry girls fans binge-watch all the previous episodes until the situation permits reshooting. Nicola Coughlan, who plays Clare in the show said that they would have been shooting if the things were right.

Derry Girls season 3 without Erin?

No ways, that’s not possible. The news about the cast is not confirmed yet, but derry fans must be sure that what is derry girls without Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland), their friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan) and Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell), and Michelle’s English cousin James (Dylan Llewellyn).

The squad of these jolly girls is sure to be the same. We might see some fresh faces as well. It will be amazing to watch how Lisa McGee will introduce these characters in the story.

Derry Girls season 3 plot

We won’t be wrong if we believe that derry girls are a real story. It is because the author Lisa McGee herself revealed that her creation is somewhat what she experienced in derry in the ’90s, but the squad itself is completely fictional.

So, we may expect season three to be more of a fusion of the creator’s experience and mind-blowing imagination. Season 1 was all about the problems in Ireland, and season 2 focused more on peace in the region. Girls experiencing the love interests, parties, family, and school. Season 2 finale episode ended with the tv flashing the news about the bombing which is making the viewers even more excited about the next season. There are rumors that next season will again be around some historical events like the previous season was about Clinton’s visit to Derry and IRA ceasefire.

Hoping for the updates to come soon or we as fans will be like “I feel bit bokey”. You know what it means, derry fans out there.