Demon Slayer season 2- Release Date, Upcoming Movie, Plot And All New Updates Here

By- Ajit Kumar
Demon Slayer left greatly affecting the audiences and creating a fan base and certainly came. If you are also a fan of this sword-wielding boy and are currently searching to learn more about when he will be back on your displays, then this is the location for one. We have covered all the news about the future of the series available so far. So keep reading to find out.

Let’s get a summary of the series. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, which translates into Blade of Demon Destruction is an anime adaptation of a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotōge. It is set in Taishō-era, Japan. The narrative follows the story a youthful, of Tanjiro Kamado, kindhearted boy. He has lost his dad and is the family’s sole breadwinner. By selling charcoal at the village at the base of this 17, he provides for his family. His life takes a drastic turn after he returns home to find his whole family slaughtered, but his sister Nezuko survives– but with a catch- she has become a demon but still shows some understanding of basic emotions. Then, they avenge his family and then embark on a trip to cure his sister.

The anime premiered to September 28, 2019, from April 6, with 26 episodes. The season’s end promised a sequel movie is currently ongoing with where the story ended. The film titled Demon Slayer: Infinity train arc is scheduled to launch on October 16, 2020. A trailer for the same was released and can be viewed here:

The anime received 2019’s very best anime award and is speculated to return for a 2nd season in spring 2021. Where the movie finishes, the plot will pick up, and we are sure to see Tanjiro and his friends continuing on his quest to conquer Kibustuji Muzan.

Ajit Kumar

