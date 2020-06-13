Demon Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Available Updates Here

- Advertisement -

Demon Slayer or Kimetsu no Yaiba has become one of the most popular anime. The series has received several awards for its content in the very first season.

Season 1 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been widely recognized as one of the best anime created.

So, Are you all excited about its Season 2? As the popularity of Season 1, it seems that season 2 will also become popular and hit.

Demon Slayer Season 2- About The Series

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is an anime adaptation of Japanese manga Series written by Kayaharu Gotāge. It is set in Taisho-era, Japan.

It follows the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a young, kindhearted boy living with his family in a mountain. He has lost his father and us, the sole money earner of the family. He provides his family by selling charcoal in a village at the foot of a mountain.

The story turns when he comes back to his home and finds that his family has been brutally killed by a demon, leaving her sister Nezuko alive, but she turns into a beast.

The story is all about taking revenge and helps her sister to be a human again. Towards his journey, he becomes a demon slayer by convincing a demon slayer named Giyu, and the avenge begins.

Demon Slayer Season 2- Release Date

There’s not any confirmation about the official launch date of this season.

But it’s expected that it will be launched either by 2021 or by December 2020.

Demon Slayer Season 2- Cast

The main characters who appear in the second season are-

Tanjiro Kamado Nezuko Kamado Zenitsu Agatsuma Inosuke Hashibira Genya Shinazugawa Kanao Tsuyuri

The series will be based on the seventh volume of the Manga Series named ‘The Infinite Train.’ The rumours are that it will continue the plot left from the last episode of the anime series.

Demon Slayer Season 2- Plot

The second season will probably start with the end. It will continue with the Tanijiro quest to find a way so that Nezuko can be human again. Fans are eagerly waiting for the second season to land.