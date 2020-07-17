Demon Slayer Season 2 :Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Information!!

- Advertisement -

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba is a Japanese anime based on the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Kotoharu Google. It premiered on April 6, 2019. The series ran for six months. It finally ended on September 28, 2019. The first season ran for 26 episodes. The series, directed by Haruo Sotozaki. The show has also been renewed for a Season 2. Weebs and anime otakus all over the world have been on pins and needles waiting for the new season to come out.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Release Date

Although there have been talks about Season 2 of the anime, the producers haven’t declared an official release date as of yet. Fans speculate that it will come out either at the end of 2020 or at the beginning of 2021. There hasn’t been any official news from the makers of the show.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Cast

The original cast is returning for the second season voiced by their respective seiyuu or voice-overs. The season 2 of the anime will see Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, Genya Shinazugawa, Kanao Tsuyuri, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Inosuke Hashibara as the main characters of the show. Fans of the show can also expect the majority of the supporting characters to make their reappearance.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Plot

The main plot of the story is set against the background of a Taishō era in Japan. Tanjiro Kamado is a good-natured and intelligent boy. He lives with his family in the mountains and is the sole source of income for the family after his father’s death. He lives a relatively peaceful life. However, everything turns upside down when he returns home one day to find that his family has been slaughtered by demons. He and his sister Nezuko are the only surviving members. But Nezuko herself has turned into a demon but still retaining her human half. Tanjiro then meets Giyu Tomioka who is a demon slayer and recruits Tanjiro to become a demon slayer also. Thus begins Tanjiro’s journey to help turn his sister into a human again and avenge his dead family.

Filled with action, adventure, extensive fight sequences and emotional elements, Season 2 of the series will continue with where it left off in the previous season.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Trailer

No official trailer for the new season has been released yet.