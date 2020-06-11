Demon Slayer Season 2: Release date, Cast And Many Other Releated Information Here

- Advertisement -

The season one “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” is widely considered to be one of the best shows known for its dark and compelling storyline. It is a Japanese manga series written by Koyoharu Google and is directed by Haruo Sotozaki.

The popularity of the anime is unquestionable winning the “Best Anime” award in 2019 and “Anime of the Year” in 2020 The show acquired a huge fan base, but when can fans expect its second season to come out? The story begins with a young boy name Tanjiro Kamado, a boy with a kind heart. He lives in a mountain with his family and sells charcoal after the death of his father.

The story turns when one day he comes back to his home and finds that his family has been brutally killed by a demon leaving her sister Nezuko alive, but she turns into a demon. Muzan Kibutsuji, a demon walks the surface of the earth and ruins his family.

The story is all about taking revenge and helps her sister to be a human again. Towards his journey, he becomes a demon slayer by convincing a demon slayer named Giyu and the avenge begins.

The second season will probably start with the end and will continue with the Tanijiro quest to find a way so that Nezuko can be human again. Fans are eagerly waiting for the second season to land. Various sources speculate that the production company behind the anime has been working on the second season for several months. The recession in anime companies caused by Coronavirus pandemic slows down the production of lots of anime companies.

Release Date

As far as we know, for now, the target date of release of the series has been fixed as 16th October 2020. This is for the reason that the next version of the Demon Slayer will be releasing as a movie titled Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: Infinity Train Arc. It is supposed to release during the Fall of 2020. During February 2020, the franchise sold about 40.3 million copies. And in the meanwhile, the animated series has earned much appreciation from the fans due to its fantastic animation which includes fight scenes and an exciting storyline.

Reappearing characters

The main characters who may appear in the second season are:

Tanjiro Kamado

Mizuko Kamado

Zenit Agatsuma

Yosuke Hashibira

Genya Shinazugawa

Kanao Tsuyuri

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many difficulties for the entire entertainment industry. It has led to disruption in production activities and pushed afar release dates. So it might be the case that the release of this series is also postponed.