Demon slayer Season 2: plot, cast, release date and everything you need to know

By- Sundari P.M
              This Japanese manga has created a great fan base after the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba. The very first season of the series was adopted by Ufotable. The story is set in Taishō-era, Japan. The series revolves around a young boy, Tanjiro Kamado who turns into a demon after his sister Nezuko becomes a demon, and his family has been slaughtered. The series has a huge fan base and over 60 million copies have been recorded to be sold including both Magazine and digital versions. The series is filled with adventure and martial arts.

                Despite having a lot of audiences, the series also won a lot of awards for its excellence. The anime won a lot of awards on Crunchyroll. Demon slayer has won Best Anime of the year fight scene.

            

The series is available on Tokyo MX, GTV, GYT, BS11. It is also available on the English network. 

The plot of Season 2:

        We are receiving a movie sequel for now. We might not get a season 2 as there is a movie sequel that is not yet confirmed. Though it’s not a series, fans are interested and are looking up to what will happen. But we can find more of Tanjiro continuing his quest along with his friends. There are also rumours that the movie might also focus on Rengoku.

Release date, trailer, and more about the film:

             The sequel movie is titled as ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Train Arc ‘. The movie is scheduled to release on October 16, 2020, in Japan. But there can be a delay in the release as the industry has been shut due to the COVID 19 global pandemic. 

             There is a trailer available on the official YouTube page Aniplex. 

The trailer has got over 4.2 million views so far.

