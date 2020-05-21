Demon Slayer Season 2: Hulu Release Date, Plot And Upcoming Demon Slayer Flim

- Advertisement -

Demon Slayer is one of the most well-known shows on the market, but when can fans expect a second installment of the hit anime?

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘ is a popular anime series based on the manga series Damon Slayer’.

The anime is regarded as among the greatest shows in the genre, winning the anime’ award at the 2019 New type Anime Awards and also the anime of the season’.

“Few shows within the past ten years have so clearly or unabashedly made fights their focus, and certainly none of them have achieved it as well as Demon Slayer,” said Polygon’s Austen Goslin.

Season 1 might have been an epic masterpiece, but when can fans expect another season of this Demon Slayer anime?



DEMON SLAYER SEASON 2: HULU RELEASE DATE

In the time of writing, there is no official date that season 2 of the Demon Slayer will be released.

The first season of Demon Slayer aired outside the Nation in October 2019 and in April 2019 in Japan.

Most fans speculate that the production company behind the anime has been working on season 2 for several months.

With the coronavirus or creation of plenty of anime companies, expect there to be flawed.

Finest guess is that season 2 of Demon Slayer will release in December 2020 or even Spring 2021.

Best anime episode I ever watched https://t.co/5mmHLOZ8mj — Nuradeenv4 (@nuradeenv4) May 21, 2020

DEMON SLAYER SEASON 2: PLOT

We don’t know for season 2 of the Demon Slayer.

We do understand that the next installment will follow the narrative that itself is a continuation of season 1.

Just finished the final chapter of the manga, and honestly, I think it was a great ending to the series. My favorite part was definitely seeing Giyu, Sabito, and Makomo together reincarnated! Sad it’s done, but it’s best to not drag it on #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/HIIzHiREZ6 — PlaZma (@JSHK_240) May 17, 2020

UPCOMING DEMON SLAYER FILM

The forthcoming movie, titled’ Demon Slayer: Infinity Train Arc’ is scheduled to release on October 16, 2020.

You can watch the trailer below:



There are also plans to release a cellular game dependent on the anime after this season plus a PS4 game in 2021.

It is unknown when the franchise is continuing the tell the story to expect some canon material to be introduced in-game, although exactly what the assumption for these games will be.

Season 1 of Demon Slayer is readily available for you to view on Hulu.