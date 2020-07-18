Demon Slayer Season 2 : Cast, Story, And Many More Latest Updates By Just One Click!!

- Advertisement -

Fans of this anime from all over the globe have been waiting anxiously for the new season to come out. Everyone is eager to know the fate of Tanjiro Kamado. However, they need not worry as a sequel movie to the show is set to release later this season. It is known as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train. It will be officially released in Japan on October 16, 2020. The movie will also be directed by Haruo Sotozaki.

What is the Spin-off to be expected?

Apart from this hardcore fans can catch up with the manga itself to get an idea about what might happen later on Season 2. There is also a spin-off story in the official manga. This spin-off story premiered in the issue of Shonen Jump GIGA on July 20, 2016. There is also a side story is known as Kimetsu no Yaiba: Tomioka Giyu Gaiden published in 2019. A spin-off is known as Kimetsu no Aima! Ran from April 7 to September 29, 2019, on Shuiesha’s Shonen Jump+ app and website. Another spin-off titled Kimetsu no Yaiba: Rengoku Gaiden is also set to release some time. It will be illustrated by Ryoji Hirano.

Apart from these three light novels based on the manga also exists which fans can look up. The first one is known as Demon Slayer: Flower of Happiness written by Gotoga and Aya Yajima published on February 4, 2019. The second one is known as Demon Slayer: One-Winged Butterfly written by Gotoge and Yajima published on October 4, 2019. The third light novel in the series is titled Demon Slayer: The Wind’s Telltale Signs will release on July 3, 2020.

Game

A video game for Playstation 4 titled Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hinokami Chifutan will release in 2021 to satisfy all the gamer lovers of this anime. A mobile game titled Demon Slayer: Blood-Stench Blade Royale is also set to release on 2020 by publisher Aniplex.

A data book on the anime also exists which contains information about all the characters in the anime.