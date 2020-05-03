Demon Slayer Season 2 Returns: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Cast And Everything

- Advertisement -

It has been a year since the first season of Demon Slayer premiered. The first season began on 6th April 2019. Other than this, it created several fans. For this, the first season was a success, and also the founders decided to extend it. Can Demon Slayer Season 2 happen?

The critics and fans appreciated the first season. It received an average of 8.8/10 on IMDB. On Crunchyroll, it received 4.9/5. The show has had 26 episodes so far and they did.

Demon Slayer Season 2: Release Date

Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) Season 2 is going to come out on October 16, 2020. The reason for this is that the next arc of Demon Slayer will release in the form of a movie, Kimetsu no Yaiba: Infinity Train Arc.

The release date of this is towards 2020’s autumn. In February 2020, 40.3 billion copies of the series were sold. This marks among the sales.

The Plot for your Demon Slayer Second Season

The first season revealed that Nezuko had turned into a demon. Other than this, his brother attempted to bring emotions into him. Fans want to see what happened after the ending. Hopefully, while it’s a show or a movie, we will find more out. The fans are waiting to watch it.

There’s a possibility of delays in the discharge. The productions will last after things start to be normal and must have ceased. We cannot say when that is. However, we can certainly say that film or the next season would have action, drama, and comedy. We would have to be patient and wait patiently. When updates and the confirmations are announced, we’ll learn more about the Demon Slayer season 2.

The cast of Demon Slayer Season 2

Some principal characters will return and we may also get to see some new players. The narrative could be extended as more characters could be involved in film or the season.

Some characters are Kyojuro Rengoku, Emmu, and Nezuko Kamado. They are played by Satoshi Hino, Daisuke Hirakawa and Akara Kito. Tanjiro Kamada, Inosuke Hashibara and Zenitsu Agatsuma are played by Natski Hanae, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Hiro Shimono.