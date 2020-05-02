Demon Slayer season 2: Related Release Date, Cast, Plot And Perfect Possibility Here

- Advertisement -

This anime took every fan by surprise. It was the best anime of 2019, and its popularity surged through the roofs. It was a perfect package of a simple storyline, ideal animation, and stunning scenes and actions. IGN rated it as the best anime series of the decade. Ever since its release, it has sold 40.3 billion copies of the series. This marks as one of the highest sales far more than most anime series.

What we know and what can we expect?

The anime revolves around a brother, Tanjiro Kamada. His only wish was to find a cure to make his sister human again. His friends accompany him this on this journey.

Season 1 ended with Tanjiro, his sister, and his friends all boarding a moving train to investigate strange disappearances on it. But the season 2 won’t start from this point. Fans are already aware of a movie in the making that takes a cue from the end of season 1. Kimetsu no Yaiba: Infinity Train Arc is the name of the film. The movie is set to hit screens in Japan on 16th October 2020.

We can expect the journey of Tanjiro to continue along with his sister and friends. This journey to find the cure to make his sister human again will have enemies at every turn.

Release date and where to watch it?

There is no official word from the studios which created this series. Unfortunately, the studios are under massive debts, and the pandemic has made the situation even worse. With Japan, under massive lockdown, things look uncertain. This, in turn, could delay the second season if the studio doesn’t go under first. Keeping all the lousy news apart, fans are optimistic that there will be a new available season by 2021.