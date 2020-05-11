Demon Slayer Season 2: Expected Arrival Date And All Updates Here

- Advertisement -

What’s The Renewal Status Of Demon Slayer Season 2?

After the huge success of the show Demon Slayer, fans started wondering about the next season, will Demon Slayer renew for one more season?

The bad news for those lovers as the officials of here don’t renew the series for the second season. But don’t worry, it will indeed happen because evaluations of the series are very high and everybody loves the series very much. The very first season was also commended by critics for the battle sequences as well as the cartoon quality. So we can’t imagine that we will not get a second season Demon Slayer, of this anime series.

For How Long Everyone Have To Wait For Demon Slayer Season 2?

The studio behind the series, ufotable, is currently focusing on the launch of the movie The Demon Slayer: Infinity Train. So they are not currently working on this series’ second season. The movie is scheduled to launch around October 2020 in Japan, and it is anticipated to launch in the U.S. around early 2021.

So now, there’s not any release date for the second season. After the movie’s launch, there’ll be some announcement that appeared. So that the new season will take the time of 2-3 years to Release.

Some Details About Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer is one of the most rated anime series which is motivated by the manga series of precisely the same name. The manga is also quite effective as it is the best-selling collection. Demon Slayer’s first Season broadcasted in Japan to September 28, 2019, from April 6.

A movie is scheduled to launch on October 16. It was announced at the end of the series finale. The series relies on the story of a boy called Tanjiro Kamado, who began demons since his family had been murdered, along with his younger sister Nezuko converted into a stunt.