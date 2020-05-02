Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 – Release Date, Plot, Characters And All latest Updates

- Advertisement -

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been amazing so much with its very first time. It has often been called the best anime of the year. Its first season is great, it has acquired a huge fan base and they are already anxious to know whether the series is going to have a season. Its prevalence is unquestionable and the series needs another season, as the storyline goes. Now, the main question is whether at all there will be a new season. There have been several instances where an anime show got one season and the series never got to renew itself. The animation studio Ufotable has taken another series up for production. But, there might be opportunities for Kimetsu no Yaiba returning for a second season. Let’s check out some details.

WHEN WILL DEMON SLAYER SEASON 2 RELEASE?

The first Season was a massive hit. As a consequence of which, the series is considered to be among the most popular manga. Due to the prevalence of the season, the show has been confirmed for a Season 2.

Moreover, there’s also a picture. The movie, Demon Slayer: Demon Train Arc, is very likely to launch in Japan. On the other hand, the release date is not out yet. Therefore, the next season will get pushed back into 2021. Additionally, production procedures are affected by the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, it can lead to further delays.

As of now, nothing is confirmed. We will need to wait a little more for the official information to be out.

PLOT OF DEMON SLAYER SEASON 2:

No affirmation regarding season 2’s plot is out as of today. We might see Tanjiro finding a remedy for Nezuko, starting from where it ended. The plot revolves around a boy. Tanjiro is on a mission to avenge the death of his loving family. And the story proceeds.

Season 1 was loved by many. Fans have high expectations from the upcoming season.

So this was all about Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Season two. For more updates, stay tuned with us.

The main characters who may appear in the second season are:

Tanjiro Kamado

Nezuko Kamado

Zenitsu Agatsuma

Inosuke Hashibira

Genya Shinazugawa

Kanao Tsuyuri