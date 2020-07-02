Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba Season 2: plot, cast, release date and all the latest information about the show

One of the most anticipated manga series of all time has to be Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba. This series of the manga is accessible, and the anime has an audience globally around the world. The original manga series is created by Koyoharu Google and is later developed into anime series of the same name. The series is broadcast on the first network known as the Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS-II, and the English station known as Adult Swim. The show also acclaimed high ratings and positive reviews. Here is all the latest information about the show.

The plot of the show:

The manga series is an adventure fantasy drama. The story also travels around dark fantasy and martial arts. The manga is about Tanjiro Kamado is a boy who sells charcoal, and later, he is turned into a demon slayer after his family is being slaughtered, and his sister turns into a demon. He then fights against all the demons and tries to save his sister. The series is adapted from Ufotable. Season One aired between April and September 2019. Season 2 will catch up from what is left in the Season one. There is no official information on the plot of the upcoming season, so we have to witness what will happen.

The cast of the show:

There is no official information about the cast of the show. But as of now, we can confirm Natsuki Hanae as Tanjiro Kamado in its lead, followed by Abby Trott as Nezuko, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, as Inosuke, Aleks Le as Zenitsu, Reina Ueda as Kanao, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Genya. We can also expect a few more new characters in the show.

Release date and trailer: