Death Note Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know!!

It has been over a decade since the cult-like anime premiered. It had a fairly good ending which provided closure for most of the main characters. However certain side characters’ (Misa Amane for example) story leaves us on a cliffhanger.

Since then fans of the series from all over the world have been waiting and speculating a Season 2 of the anime. This might deal with the aftermath of these characters. However, since a long time has already passed the production of a Season 2 isn’t likely. At least there have been no recent talks by the production company Madhouse for an r-adoption of the show.

Death Note: Spin-Offs, Live Action Movies, Light Novels

Besides the canon storyline of the manga and the anime, other adaptations of the series that exist. These include the two movies that are based on the original storyline. Besides these there is also a spin-off movie called L: Change The World which is based on the light novel of the same name.

Another light novel called Death Note: BB Murder Cases also exists for fans to satiate their curiosities. Besides these, there is a second direct sequel called Death Note: Light Up The New World and a prequel mini-series known as Death Note: New Generation.

Netflix also has a Hollywood live-action adaptation of the series. There have been talks about a sequel. Although, the storyline deviated entirely from the canon plot of the manga which disappointed a lot of fans. Also, a one-shot called Death Note: A Special One-Shot premiered on February 2nd, 2020. This follows the story of Minoru Tanaka who is another teenager who uses the Death Note to secure finances for himself and his country.

