Death Note Season 2: Release Date And Represent All Primary Information Related This Article

Death Note Season 2

Death Note is a very popular anime that consists of 37 episodes and based on the original manga series written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata. It was directed by Tetsuro Araki and developed by Madhouse, a Japanese Animation Studio.

The anime series achieved massive success after it was first aired in Japan from October 3, 2006, to June 26, 2007. The enormous fan base that the series had captured is one big reason why there have been continuous demands for the second season. Read on to find out more!

IS SEASON 2 GOING TO BE RELEASED??

It has been thirteen years since the release of the first season. However, no announcement has been made by the makers to date. Also, the series seemed to end on a pretty conclusive note with not much left to explore. Since the storyline also seems to have wrapped up, it is implausible that there will be another season on Death Note.

WHO IS LIKELY TO BE CAST IF THERE IS SEASON 2?

We can expect our favourite characters like Light Yagami, Ryuk, L Lawliet, Misa Amane, Teru Mikam, Near, and Mello, to return. Other aspects, such as Sachiko Yagami, Sayu Yagami, George Sairas, and David Hoppe, can be expected.

WHAT PLOT CAN WE EXPECT FROM DEATH NOTE: SEASON 2?

In the first season, it revolves around Light Yagami, a brilliant teenager who, by chance, stumbles upon a mysterious book called” Death Note,” which belongs to ‘Ryuk. ‘ It kills anyone whose name is written on its pages.

Light takes this opportunity to eliminate the evil from this world, but things take a turn when he becomes consumed by its powers and begins killing innocents. This soon leads to an investigation by L, a mysterious detective.



In January, Crunchyroll posted on Twitter that “First New Death Note Manga Chapter in 12 years to be published in February’s Jump SQ”. And this features a story about how Ryuk’s Death Note falls to earth once again. Thus, fans are very anxious and excited that season 2 can be based on this. All we can do now is hope for a series renewal!