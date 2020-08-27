Deadpool 3 : A full pack of action and comedy !!

- Advertisement -

Ryan Reynold’s regeneration degenerate is returning for another Deadpool outing . Deadpool may not be a part of official Marvel universe or X men universe . But this wise cracking superhero has become one of the most popular character among the fans . After having overwhelming positive response from fans for hero’s first two outings . Third Deadpool solo movie is officially announced .

Deadpool 3 Release Date :

Deadpool 3 is confirm to develop at marvel studios but the film does not have a release date yet. And it sounds that fans have to wait more . In April 2019 , Marvel head Kevin Keige states ” There’s no question that Deadpool is working so why would we change it?” Fans anyway may enjoy the third sequel to the franchise in 2022 or late because of current pandemic .

Deadpool 3: Plot

At the moment , only few details are available . Ryan Reynolds states in an interview ” The film will go in complete different direction .” The producers previously plan to make a X force spin off movie , base on the comic books of black ops team of Marvel Mutants . However , the project appears to have casualties of Disney , Fox Shuffle so it’s possible Deadpool 3 may take these ideas.

Cast details :

Ryan Reynolds , Morena Baccarin , Josh Brohin , Zazie Beetz , Brianna Hildebra , Stefan Kapicic . There are news that Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock states in an interview that he wishes to work in Deadpool .