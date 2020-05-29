Dead to Me Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Something New Updates Here

- Advertisement -

Dead to me is an American dark comedy web television created by Liz Feldman which premiered on May 3, 2019, on Netflix. It stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini as two grieving women who bond during therapy, and it is executive produced by Feldman, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, and Jessica Elbaum. The first season received positive reviews. In June 2019, Netflix renewed the series for a second season which was released on May 8, 2020.

Dead To Me Season 2 – Release Date

Dead to Me was renewed for its second season on less than a month after the release of season 1, it was renewed for Season 2 at about May of 2019, so by looking at the date of restoring it, Dead to Me season 2 will be coming in Netflix on springs or summer of the 2020s.

Dead To Me Season 2 – Cast

The main actress, Christina Applegate, and Linda Cardellini will be coming back.

In twitter, Christina Applegate shared a picture with her Dead to me series partner Linda Cardellini and captioned that “My girl, and we got more time together. I love you”.

And almost all of the characters appeared in season 1 will be returning in season Dead to Me season 2 as well.

Few sources also say that few of new faces will also be introduced in the upcoming new season, well till now there is no official sign of confirmation given about the new faces who will be coming!

Dead To Me Season 2 – Plot

After the ending of Dead to me Season 1 which was filled with twists!! The biggest twist was that when it was found out that Judy was the one was behind the hit-and-run, which leads to the death of her husband.

In an interview with Feldman (The showrunner of the series),

He said:

“There’s an evening of the score, and there’s a rebalancing that will take place and almost, in some ways, a role reversal. This show will always be a show that explores the dark sides and the light sides of grief, loss, forgiveness, and friendship. So suffice to say, there will be more darkness”.