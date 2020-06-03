Home TV Show Dead to me Season 2: plot , release date, review and much...
Dead to me Season 2: plot , release date, review and much more

Dead to me:

Death to me is an American dark comedy web television series created by Liz Feldman. It was first premiered on 3 May 2019. The first season got a positive response and good views from the audience. In June 2019 Netflix officially announced the next season of this award-winning series.

Major Awards won:

This series by Netflix is a marvellous full pack of comedy, mystery and drama. And it is an award-winning series too Like Primetime Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress 2019 and writers guild America award 2020.

https://youtu.be/HmU7ylnmn_M

Dead to me Season 2 plot:

Netflix dark comedy Dead to me in the first episode picks up the right where season one left off. With Jen Harding and Judy Hall dealing with the fallout from Steve Woods death. Of course, a new problem doesn’t erase the other problems. They still have, Judy’s confessions for the murder of Jene’s husband and Judy turning Steve into FBI for money laundering. New characters are also present who finds themselves entangled in Jene and Judy’s lives. Including Steve’s twin some alike brother Ben. Jene goes through in season 2, not only is she still dealing with an investigation into Ted’s death, but she also has to contend with killing Steve. By the end of the season, Jene finds herself completely overwhelmed with all her lies and secrets and decides to confess them to detective Prereq. After writing letters to Judy, Charlie and Henry explain why she is left Dublin. And another woman as a legal guardian of her children.

