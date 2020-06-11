DEAD ISLAND-2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Updates All Here

Dead Island is a role-playing video game series. The story of the game revolves around four players trying to survive on the island of Banoi. The game developed by Techland and published by Deep Silver.

The sequel Dead Island 2 is the third significant segment of the series. Unlike the previous two instalments, which situated on the island, this game happens in different California locations.

For better knowledge about the game, recommended that you try the game once after reading the article.

Dead Island 2 –Release Date

The first instalment of the game released back in 2006. The sequel Dead Island-2 development has seen many rough patches. Its development, which was initially started by Techland, got transferred to Deep Silver to Yager Development to Sumo Digitals and from them again to an internal studio of Deep Silver Dambuster Studios.

As per the latest information, it was going to release in December 2020, and we hope for the successful launch of the game by year-end.

Dead Island 2 –Cast

As the game is still in its development phase, we have limited information about its cast and crew. The data we know states that Mick Wingert will voice Max, Jennifer Armour will give voice to Talent. Ethan Korver will voice Felix, and Philip Walker and Luke Stevenson will voice the Zombies.

We hope that we get to know the complete cast real soon!

Dead Island 2 –Plot

It is seven months fast forward from the earlier disaster of the zombie outbreak on the lush. The story is set when the zombie outbreak reaches California. The United States enforces military lockdown in entire California under full quarantine.

The game will be in a first-person manner. The game mechanics are developed in a fashion that provides more real-time feelings to the player, which will result in more destructive encounters.

Dead Island 2 –Trailer

The official trailer of the game was released five years back by Deep Silver. The trailer efficiently depicts the zombie attack in California. The trailer leaves the fans even more intrigued about the release of the game.

We hope that the game releases on the estimated date to end the five-year-long wait of the fans.