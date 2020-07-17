Dead Island 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Current Details Here

- Advertisement -

Dead Island 2 is the upcoming sequel to the 2011 action role-playing video game Dead Island. It is the third instalment in the Dead Island series. Dead Island 2 is developed by Dambuster Studios and is published by Deep Silver. The game, designed for both single-player and multiplayer modes, is available in Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Release Date

It has been nine years since Dead Island came out. The fans of the original series are eagerly waiting for the Dead Island 2 to release. Before coming into the hands of the Dambuster Studios, the game’s publisher Deep Silver had to change the developer of the game multiple times.

Dead Island 2 was originally set up to be developed by Techland, from where it went to Yager Development. In 2016 Sumo Digital took over the development responsibility, before finally passing it over to the current developer in 2019.

However, an incomplete playable version of Dead Island 2, which is still officially in development, was leaked in June 2020. But the release date of the original fully developed game with its complete version has not yet been announced by Deep Silver. It is speculated that the game will come out by this year.

Gameplay

Unlike the first game which was set in a fictitious island, Dead Island 2 takes place in open-world California, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and another undisclosed location. The gameplay has both single-player and multiplayer modes with several similar features from its predecessor. Apart from this, the combat mechanics have changed from the original and has some added features.

Plot

Dead Island 2 gets out from its title and is set in the mainland of the USA, instead of in islands. The storyline follows several months after the incidents of its previous games – Dead Island and Escape Dead Island. The plot of the game revolves around a new zombie outbreak in the mainland which has put California in a restricted quarantined zone, and the United States Armed Forces are ready to save the population.