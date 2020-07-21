DEAD ISLAND 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All That You Have To Know!!

Dead Island is a role-playing video game series. The story of the game revolves around four players trying to survive on the island of Banoi. The game developed by Techland and was published by Deep Silver.

The sequel Dead Island 2 is the third major segment of the series and unlike the previous two installments which were situated island this game happens in different locations of California.

For better knowledge of game, it is recommended for you to try the game once after reading the article.

Dead Island 2 Release Date

The first installment of the game released back in 2006. The sequel Dead Island-2 development has seen many rough patches. Techland initially started its development. Then got transferred to Deep Silver to Yager Development to Sumo Digitals and from them again to an internal studio of Deep Silver Dambuster Studios.

As per the latest information, the game supposed to release in December 2020 and we hope for the successful launch of the game by year-end.

Dead Island 2 Cast

As the game is still in its development phase we have limited information about its cast and crew. The data we know states that Mick Wingert will voice Max, Jennifer Armour will give voice to Talent, Ethan Korver will voice Felix and Philip Walker and Luke Stevenson will voice the Zombies.

We hope that we get to know the complete cast real soon!

Dead Island 2 Plot

It is seven months fast forward from the earlier disaster of the zombie outbreak on the lush. The story, set when the zombie outbreak reaches California. The United States enforces military lockdown in entire California under full quarantine.

The game will be in a first-person manner. The game mechanics developed in a fashion that provides more real-time feelings to the player which will result in more destructive encounters.

Dead Island 2 Trailer

The official trailer of the game released five years back by Deep Silver. The trailer efficiently depicts the zombie attack in California. The trailer leaves the fans even more intrigued about the release of the game.

We hope that the game releases on the estimated date to end the five-year-long wait of the fans.