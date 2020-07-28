Home Gaming Dead Island 2 Old Version Leaked Online
Gaming

Dead Island 2 Old Version Leaked Online

By- Raman Kumar
An older version of the Island 2 of Deep Silver was leaked online.

According to Eurogamer, a variant of this name from June 2015 was uploaded into 4chan’s /V/ picture board. That is 12 weeks after the project was announced during the E3 2014 press conference when Spec Ops: The Line programmer Yager managed the development responsibilities of PlayStation.
Back in July 2015, Deep and Yager Silver parted ways showing it had turned to focus in March 2016 on Island two. In 2018, the IP’s Twitter accounts insisted that evolution was underway.
That does not seem to have gone too well, possibly, together with Deep Silver earning its Dambuster Studios to create the name in August 2019.

 

In the conclusion of the calendar year, the boss of Deep Silver parent firm Koch Media Klemens Kundratitz reported that the firm needed to obtain Dead Island 2 straight.

