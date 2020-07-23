DEAD ISLAND 2: Game release date, Cast, Trailer, Story plot of it and all latest game details CLICK HERE!

Home Gaming DEAD ISLAND 2: Game release date, Cast, Trailer, Story plot of it...
By- Rida Samreen
Dead Island is a role-playing video game series. The story of the game revolves around four players trying to survive on the island of Banoi. The game developed by Techland and published by Deep Silver. The sequel Dead Island 2 is the third significant segment of the series. Unlike the previous two installments, which situated on the island, this game happens in different California locations.

DEAD ISLAND 2 RELEASE DATE:

The first installment of the game released back in 2006. The sequel Dead Island-2 development has seen many rough patches. As per the latest information, it was going to release in December 2020, and we hope for the successful launch of the game by year-end.

DEAD ISLAND 2 TRAILER:

The official trailer of the game was released five years back by Deep Silver. The trailer efficiently depicts the zombie attack in California. The trailer leaves the fans even more intrigued about the release of the game.

DEAD ISLAND 2 CAST:

As the game is still in its development phase, we have limited information about its cast and crew. The data we know states that Mick Wingert will voice Max, Jennifer Armour, to give Talent voice. Ethan Korver will voice Felix, and Philip Walker and Luke Stevenson will voice the Zombies.

DEAD ISLAND 2 STORY PLOT:

It is seven months fast forward from the earlier disaster of the zombie outbreak on the lush. The story is set when the zombie outbreak reaches California. The United States enforces military lockdown in entire California under full quarantine. The game will be in a first-person manner. The game mechanics are developed in a fashion that provides more real-time feelings to the player, which will result in more destructive encounters.

Also Read:  Diablo 4: Releasing Date, Characters, Classes With Overview
Also Read:  Bad news about Diablo 4
