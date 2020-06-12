Dead Island 2: Everything about the Game, You Should Know

- Advertisement -

Every game addicted person’s wish is to be fully updated with upcoming games.

And one of the trending games is DEAD ISLAND 2. After the popularity of its first part, gamer’s are demanding for its new part.

As a true gamer, you must read the complete article, as you will get all the latest updates about DEAD ISLAND 2.

ABOUT THE GAME

So the game is based on ‘ attack of zombies.’ Developed by Dambuster Studios’ and published by ‘ Deep Silver’ for ” Microsoft Windows, playstation4, and Xbox One.

This game is a sequel of DEAD ISLAND got released in 2011.

PLOT

The plot of the game is that California is under a full quarantine zone because of the zombie attack.

LATEST UPDATE

During a press conference with sony, Deep Silver said that they will release the sequel in 2020.

The game will be available for both single and multiple player mode.

The engine used in this game is Unreal engine 4.

Composer of this latest game will be Wilbert Roget.

ABOUT TRAILER:-

The trailer got released in 2015 by PlayStation Australia.

In the trailer, we all can see the high graphics.

In the trailer, everyone can see that people’s lifestyle is going normal until the zombie outbreak takes place, and now the whole city is full of zombies.

Trailer got 148k likes, which shows the popularity and demand of the game.

CONCLUSION:-

At last, we can only say that the game will be full of excitement, and players are going to love it. However, the release date is not officially released, but possibly it will be in your pc by 2021.