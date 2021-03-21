type here...
Daytime Naps Are So Effective: A 10 To 20 Minute Nap A Day Increases The Ability To Work And Children Learn Words Quickly; BP Also Eemains In Control

A Bloomberg report says that during work from home there has been an average of 3 hours of increased work hours for people. This has led to increased tiredness and stress. A 10 to 20-minute nap taken in a day can be effective in dealing with this.

Daytime Naps Are So Effective

This increases your reaction time and alertness. This nap increases your performance. According to Harvard Medical School, naps should not be taken more than 30 minutes a day, as this leads to tiredness instead of freshness.

How To Take A Power Nap?

According to Healthline experts, there are many ways to take a power nap, which everyone should follow. By taking power naps without any methods, its benefits are reduced.

Benefits of The Day Nap

1. Consistency increases: a 10 to 20-minute nap increases psychomotor speed, ie, reaction time and alertness to keep pace with the mind and body.

2. Children learn words quickly: According to research published in 2015 at the Ville Online Library, children learn words quickly with a nap in summer. Memory improves. Long-term memory benefits.

3. Blood pressure decreases: According to research published in the American College of Cardiology, an afternoon nap serves to normalize blood pressure to some extent.

4. Immunity increases: According to Web MD, a blink increases immunity in women. Especially women above 40 years of age benefit more. Because menopause begins in them.

