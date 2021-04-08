Daybreak Season 2: Netflix Is Season 2 of Daybreak Cancelled?

‘Daybreak’ takes place in a post-apocalyptic Glendale, California, based on the eponymous graphic novel series of Brian Ralph. The story follows an eclectic group of teenagers that once were Glendale High’s cliques while sailing through a world full of ravenous zombies. While the series is mostly about the teenagers that one day they take life, the main focus remains a 17-year-old teenager, Josh, who is embarking with his misfits on an adventurous expedition, following an explosion of nuclear energy, to find his missing girlfriend Sam.

The black comedy-adventure series by Brad Peyton and Aron Coleite stars Colin Ford, Josh Wheeler, Sophie Simnett, Sam Dean, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Angelica Green, Austin Crute as contemplative Wesley Fists, Cody Kearsley like Turbo, Broderick, and Michael Burr in central positions. In October 2019 the show hit Netflix, and mixed reviews were overwhelmingly positive. This is all we know about season 2 ‘Daybreak!’

Canceled or Renewed?

Season 1 of the ‘Daybreak’ debuted on Netflix on 24 October 2019. There are ten episodes, each running for 38-50 minutes. Unfortunately, the fans won’t receive any more in a tweet on 17 December 2019, as co-creator Aron Coleite formally announced the disheartening news. He took his handle on Twitter to share the season 2 cancellation.”Last week we heard that for a second season Daybreak will not return.

“We’re very sorry we couldn’t share it sooner with you, but also thank you that we have had to hang out with you all during the past few live tweets,” read the post. “Thank you for taking up what we put down, for doing it in all your incredible, strange, monstrous ways, and for being such an important element of this show and of our experience.”

“No one is as disappointed as we are that we won’t be able to share more of this journey with you,” he said. But we’re so thankful that we got this far. Thanks to you for riding with us, the voice, the enthusiasm, the memories, the crazy jokes, and the shameless crazy. There we’re going to see you out.”

Despite being a promising coming-of-age tale with plenty of promise, the show was abruptly canceled after just one season. The series’ conclusion meets Netflix’s standard practice of winding down shows after relatively brief runs.

Because of its innovative story treatment, the series developed a cult following, but the streamer was unable to resurrect it for a second season. Season 2 of ‘Daybreak’ will be canceled unless it is renewed by another network, which is unlikely at this moment.