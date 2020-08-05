Dark Season 4 : is it cancelled ? or there is some surprise for viewers!!

- Advertisement -

After a long wait by fans and audience Dark Season 3 eventually, air on 27 June 2020. And as the anticipations season, 3 of this German Science fiction time travel series don’t disappoint. Though the ending of Dark season 3 has left viewers in a tizzy.

What About Dark Season 4

Unfortunately, Dark season 3 is the last installment of this show—the announcement by director Baran Bo Odar on his Instagram handle. Even before the release of season 3, they were not in favor of pushing series further. That is the reason for making a short and appropriate plot. Director also thank the audience and Netflix for tackling all three seasons so well. Fans of Dark will delightful to know that Barren Bo Odar and Jantje Friese have a deal with Netflix and will be working on the next project.

Plot Of the show ‘Dark’

The story of Dark concerns the aftermath of a child’s disappearance. The incident exposes four estranged families Kahnwald, Tiedemann, Doppler, Nielsens, and connections one of the keys of. The families unrevealed a sinister time-traveling conspiracy that spans across three generations in their families. Fans often remark that dark is one of that rare kind of shows that provides viewers a headache. Suppose they try to theorizing the plot. Past seasons entangle many complicated relations that happen between persons in the show.