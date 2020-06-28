Dark Season 3 – Guess which era is this? 

Dark is a science fiction and thrilling tragedy series. Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese create it. It is a German series, executively produced by Baran bo Odar, Jantje Friese, Quirin Berg, Max Wiedemann, and Justyna Müsch. There are two seasons, successfully premiered on Netflix, and the third season is yet to come.

Well, Dark is such a show which has too many plot twists, every time you feel that you have understood the plot and it is easy going. So, you need to refresh a bit and then start watching this.

It based on the critical relationships of the four families – the Kahnwalds, the Nielsens, the Dopplers, and the Tiedmanns. And then there is the time travel which makes it more interesting. The three eras on which the series is based on are 1953, 1986 and 2019 – all of them having a 33 years gap in between.

Then, it starts with the story of the missing child, who searched for another missing child with four other people. Later on, it is found that the families of all four children are anyhow connected. To know how they are tied up, watch the first and the second season of Dark.

Release date of Dark Season 3

Now, there is good news for the viewers. They will not have to wait much to unveil the dark mystery of ‘Dark.’ It has been reported that the third season of Dark will be premiered on July 27th, 2020.

The prediction of the viewers has gone right. And now you all can have a watch on the trailer of Dark Season 3, as it has already been released. There are various updates made regularly on their Instagram handle too. You can catch up on some news from there also.

The Plot of Dark Season 3

Are you waiting for some jaw-dropping moments and cliffhangers? You would not get disappointed because the third season of Dark is back with an awful climax.

In this season, too, when you will feel like the mystery has unravelled, it will take another turning. And this will go on to amaze the viewers. Without any spoiler, we can reveal that Martha and Jonar are going to break the cycle of the adventure.

Casting members of the Sequel

The casting members, as confirmed from the official statements, are – Louis Hofmann as Young Jonas, Jordis Triebel as Katharina, Lisa Vicari as Young Martha, Mark Waschke as Adult Noah, Andreas Pietschmann as Adult Jonas, and Lea van Acken as Future Silja.

