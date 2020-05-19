DARK SEASON 3: Cast, Release date, Trailer, Plot expected and everything you need to know

- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Dark is a German science fiction thriller web TV series co-created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese. Dark is the first-ever German-language Netflix original series. This thrilling web-series revolves around unveiling the secret behind a girl’s disappearance.

The series has already completed two seasons and the fans are super-excited for the third season. This will be the third and final season of this thrilling web series. So, expect some mind-blowing mysterious suspense that will blow your mind.

WHO WILL BE THE CAST?

The lead star cast would remain the same. This means we will see Louis Hofmann as Jonas, Jordis Triebel as Katharina, Mark Waschke as Noah, Andreas Pietschmann as older Jonas, Lea van Acken. Lisa Vicari would be returning as Martha.

Expect some news faces to feature in the third season as time travel theory would be explored.

EXPECTED STORY PLOT OF SEASON 3?

This series revolves around unveiling the secret behind a girl’s disappearance! The series explores the secrets, hidden connections among four estranged families as they slowly untangle a sinister time travel conspiracy which spans three generations.

The makers have managed to keep everything under wrap as far as the plot is concerned. If we consider the first two seasons, then expect the third season to explore the conspiracy of time travel a little bit more. You can also expect one of the main characters, Martha, to make a comeback in season 3.

SEASON 3 RELEASE DATE?

Dark debuted on Netflix on 1 December 2017. Netflix renewed Dark for a second season, which premiered on 21 June 2019. Though Netflix hasn’t confirmed the released date, we are expecting the season 3 to premiere this summer. As per some theories, the release date for season three is June 27th, 2020.

IS THERE ANY TRAILER?

Netflix hasn’t released a trailer yet. Yesterday only, Netflix’s official Twitter account teased fans with a tweet which suggests that season 3 is just around the corner. The trailer would be out a month before season 3 premiere.