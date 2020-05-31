Home TV Show DARK SEASON 3: Announcement date, Release date, Trailer and all latest updates
TV Show

DARK SEASON 3: Announcement date, Release date, Trailer and all latest updates

By- Rida Samreen
- Advertisement -

ABOUT THE SERIES:

Netflix has released the first trailer for Season 3 of the German sci-fi series The Dark.

DARK SEASON 3 PLOT:

Dark is gearing up for the final cycle. That final cycle was set up in the back half of Season 2, with many of the characters involved in the expansive series making it clear the final time travel cycle affecting the lives of the Winden residents would be a life-changing one. As such, this trailer feels even more epic since it’s hyping up what will no doubt be a breathtaking, fast-paced season as the clock ticks down.

In Season 2, it is revealed the day of the apocalyptic event which sends Winden and the world into a nuclear winter happens on June 27, 2020. Even though I’m pretty sure the folks at Dark had no way of knowing they’d be releasing the third season of their show into a world beset by events which make it feel like an apocalypse is happening, the timing of that release date sure is something. At least we can spend a Saturday forgetting what’s going on in the world and sink into an otherworldly sci-fi story as we binge Dark Season 3.

RELEASE DATE:

Dark Season 3 arrives on Netflix on June 27. Check out the first trailer for the epic and intense new season below.

TRAILER:

The announcement of season 3 not only reveals the release date for Season 3 but also teases the final cycle of time-travelling mystery and adventure for the residents of the tiny German town of Winden.

Also Read:  The Punisher Season 3: Is It Postponed Or Cancelled? All New Updates Here
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  ‘Russian Doll Season 2’: Release Date, Plot, Trailer, Cast And More Updates
Rida Samreen

Must Read

Violet Evergreen Season is finally here: Plot, Release date and everything you need to know 

TV Show Sundari P.M -
Violet Evergreen is a Japanese light novel that is adapted to anime series. The novel was worked by Kana Akatsuki which also won the...
Read more

DARK SEASON 3: Announcement date, Release date, Trailer and all latest updates

TV Show Rida Samreen -
ABOUT THE SERIES: Netflix has released the first trailer for Season 3 of the German sci-fi series The Dark. DARK SEASON 3 PLOT: Dark is gearing up for the final cycle....
Read more

GRACE AND FRANKIE SEASON 6: Cast, Release date, Trailer and story plot

TV Show Rida Samreen -
ABOUT THE SERIES: Grace and Frankie giving us a glimpse of what’s coming in season 6 has dropped us some good news for this season. Check...
Read more

FRONTIER SEASON 4: Here’s what you have to know about Cast and Release date

TV Show Rida Samreen -
ABOUT THE SERIES: The historic Canadian drama – “Frontier” is back with its season 4. Netflix and Discovery Canada are the co-makers of the drama....
Read more

Spider-man into the Spider-verse 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And What You Should Know As A Fan?

Movies Tejeshwani Singh -
Spider-Man into Spider-verse is not only one of the most critically acclaimed but also the most acclaimed animated movie in Hollywood. The movie won...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.