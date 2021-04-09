DanMachi Season 4: When Will The New Season Be Released?

On December 18, the famous anime series ‘DanMachi’ finished its third season. Continue reading to learn when DanMachi season 4 will be out. The Danmachi season 3 finale aired on December 18.

The conclusion was action-packed and full of surprises. Many viewers are curious about DanMachi season 4 after the conclusion of season 3 of the fantasy anime. Since the anime series’ release in the mid-2010s, Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon, also known as DanMachi, has been a fan favorite.

Season 3’s finale, however, aired on Crunchyroll on December 18th. The series has been immensely successful all over the world since its debut in 2015. Season 3 did not, however, live up to many of the fans’ standards, with the anime currently receiving a 7.4/10 on IMDb and a 7.66/10 on My Anime List.

Crunchyroll has given it a 4.6/5 rating, which is enough to warrant a renewal. Continue reading to find out more about Danmachi season 4’s release date.

When Will Danmachi Season 4 Be Released?

J.C. Staff has not renewed DanMachi for a fourth season as of this writing. Many people, however, assume that anime will return. There has been no official word about whether it will be renewed, but considering the popularity of the previous seasons, viewers should expect the fourth season.

READ MORE:- Anne With An E Season 4: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Renewal Status

However, there is no official DanMachi season 4 release date yet. Since the anime has not been officially renewed, a release date for DanMachi season 4 is unknown, but based on previous seasons, some predictions can be made. After a four-year hiatus between seasons one and two, the second season debuted in July 2019, just five months after its announcement.

Season 3, on the other hand, premiered in July 2020, eight months after the show’s official renewal. If DanMachi season 4 follows a similar production schedule, the anime will be officially renewed within the next few months, with a potential return date of August 2021.

Plot:

Hermes asks the Xenos to target the Orario community in the season 3 finale, Argonaut (Hero’s Return). His goal is to get Bell to use this opportunity to reclaim at least some of his adventurer credibility. Gros and Bell’s fight intensifies as Elina is caught in the middle of their feud. Asterius, another Xeno, arrives and confronts Bell.

Bell soon learns that his new adversary is the same minotaur he beat previously. Bells, on the other hand, lose this one. Season 4 will most likely take up the story after this war has been resolved.