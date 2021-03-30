type here...
Criminal Minds Season 15: Wheels Down Is The Final Episode Of The Criminal Minds Season

Criminal Minds came to an end after 15 seasons and 324 episodes with a two-part finale, Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 9 and Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 10. Criminal Minds, which premiered on September 22, 2005, was an acquired taste.

Criminal Minds Season 15

Criminal Minds: Offender Actions ran for a year and appeared to be more of the same. Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, which had a promising premise of dead bodies being dropped in beautiful places, lasted two seasons and was developed by Matt Simmons for the parent show.

Criminal Minds, like every other long-running program, has seen a lot of cast changes over the years. In addition to Patinkin, Thomas Gibson was fired in 2016 after an on-set altercation. Shemar Moore left the same year in search of something more imaginative, which he found in SWAT.

And there was the question of how the female characters were treated. For budgetary purposes, producers appeared to turn female characters in and out at will, before audiences revolted. Prentiss and J.J. were forced to miss time as a result of this. When actors quit, so did their followers, resulting in a drop in ratings.

It’s no surprise that CBS has gotten away with jerking around the show’s viewers in recent years, renewing it later and later while attempting to extract any concession from the show’s creators.

Is it possible that Criminal Minds has been on the air for too long? Without a question.

That becomes obvious when the unsub’s son, disciple, or gardener commits the same crime. You probably saw the original if you’re wondering, “Did I see that on Ion last week? Criminal Minds, like every other long-running show, is guilty of this. In contrast to when it was fresh and new, its current state is bound to suffer. Isn’t that true of each and every one of us?

Criminal Minds Season 15

If it ain’t broke, don’t repair it, as the TV networks say. New sets are expensive. It’s just a matter of giving old sets a fresh coat of paint.

With this final 10-episode season, Criminal Minds was able to go out on its own terms. The conclusion was also heartfelt. A case was “wheeled up” by the squad. Then Garcia switched off the lights in the computer room, just as Mary Richards did at the end of The Mary Tyler Moore Show when she turned off the newsroom lights.

Messer had the chance to blow up the team (figuratively this time), but she decided not to. Garcia is now employed close by and is just a text away.

