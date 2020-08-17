Home TV Show Crash Landing On You Season 2: When this Korean Drama is planning...
Crash Landing On You Season 2: When this Korean Drama is planning to return !!!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Crash Landing on You is a South Korean T.V. series created by Studio Dragon. The show first time debut on tvN in South Korea . And on Netflix and worldwide on 14 December 2019. The first season of the show itself has a lot of positive reviews and appreciation . The director of this top rating South Korean show is Lee Jeong-Hyo .

Crash Landing on You Season 2 Release Date:

As till the date , the makers are not revealing any thing new about the show. Neither renewal not the release dates . But after witnessing the positive response towards show , it will have a season 2. Since , first season just end on 16 February 2020. So it may take some time and Corona pandemic is too on its peak. Let’s just hope for soon arrival of any news on it.

Plot of Crash Landing On You :

The show revolves around love story of Yoon Se-Ri , an heiress in South Korea . Who due to some accident lands in North Korea . There she meets Ri Jeonk Hyeok , a North Korean Army Officer . Eventually he finds out that she is from South Korea . Now he takes it upon himself to protect her and keep her safe . In season 2 we can expect their love story moving forward despite of Geographical distances . It will be exciting to watch how will both characters borrow down their differences .

Cast of Crash Landing on You :

Hyun Bin , Son Ye-Jin , Kim Jung-Hyun , Park Hyoung -Soo , Hwang Woo-Seul-Hye , Kim Yeong -min , Choi Dae-Hoon , Oh-man-Seok , Geo Kyu-Pi , Bang Eun-Jin , Tang Joonsang.

