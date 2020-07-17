Crash Landing on You Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details!!

- Advertisement -

Crash Landing on you :

Crash Landing is a South Korean web television series created by Studio Dragon. It is a romantic drama first dropped on tv in South Korea and on Netflix worldwide on 14 December 2019. The first season of the show, itself received a lot of love and a positive response from the audience. That is why production and director Lee Jeong- Hyo are working on its Season 2.

Crash Landing on you Season 2 release:

As of the date, the makers have not renewed the show for its second season. But after viewing the popularity of the show, we can very well expect season two. Since the show just comes to an end on 16 February 2020 so it may take time for season two. And due to the COVOID19 epidemic entertainment industry is just ceased and new releases are badly affected.

Plot and basic storyline:

The show revolves around the love story of Yoon Se-Ri, an heiress in South Korea, who accidentally lands on North Korea. Where she meets Ri Jeong – Hyeok, a North Korean army officer. Eventually, he finds that the girl is South Korean and takes it on himself to protect her and keep her safe.

In season two we can expect love story moving forward despite of Geographical distances. It will be exciting to witness how both will narrow down their differences and move forward in their romance.

Cast and artists:

In season two, we can expect all of our loved major cast returning to the show which will include: Park Hyoung-Soo, Hwang Woo-Seul-Hye, Kim Yeong -min, Choi Saw -hoon, Soie J Hue, Yoon Jinim, Oh-man-Seok, Geo Kyu-Pi, Bang Eun-jin, Tang Jaonsang, HaSeok-Jn.