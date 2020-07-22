Home TV Show Crash Landing on You Season 2: Cast, Pot, Release Date and Trailer
Crash Landing on You is a South Korean TV series that features a story of binding romance. It was first premiered on tvN in South Korea on 14th December 2019.
The Korean drama got huge appreciation and became the highest-rated TVN drama. Besides that, among the South Korean drama, it’s rating was third highest. Season 1 of this drama came up with 16 amazing episodes and the audience thoroughly loved their on-screen chemistry.
The final episode of Crash Landing on You broke some records of ratings. This massive hit Korean drama got a pretty high rating of 8.8 out of 10 by IMDB.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast

In season 2 we can expect the return of major cast to excite us. Well, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin will continue with their roles of a military officer and South Korean heiress respectively. But fans can’t are equally excited to welcome the other supporting cast members. 
  •  Kim Jung – Hyun
  •  Park Hyoung – Soo
  •  Hwang Woo – Seul – Hye
  •  Kim Yeong – min
  •  Choi Dae – hoon
  •  Soe Ji – Hye
  •  Nam Kyung – up
  •  Yoon Jimin
  •  Oh – man – seok
  •  Go Kyu – Pil
  •  Lim Chul – Soo
  •  Bang Eun – jin
  •  Tang Joonsang
  •  Ha Seok – jin

Crash Landing on You Season 2
Season 2 plot 

There has been no confirmed news about anything related to season 2. But we can expect that makers will not fail to amuse us. In this season it might show how these two characters come to terms with their differences and geographical distance. Despite this contrast, the audiences are keen to know how they will stride their buoyant romance.

Crash Landing on You season 2 release

We know that audiences and fans are gushing over the TV series. They are desperately waiting for the season 2. But the COVID outbreak has made situations difficult, so keep some patience! There is no official announcement yet regarding the release date but probably out wait might be over in 2021.

Tejeshwani Singh

