Crash Landing on You Season 2: Cast, Pot, Release Date and Trailer

Crash Landing on You is a South Korean TV series that features a story of binding romance. It was first premiered on tvN in South Korea on 14th December 2019.
CRASH LANDING ON YOU is getting a Season 2!!! My life is complete. Watch Season 1 on @Netflix! Perfection. Amazing.💜 #CrashLandingOnYou pic.twitter.com/J2lKuKLuHi
— Brian Tong (@briantong) July 13, 2020
The Korean drama got huge appreciation and became the highest-rated TVN drama. Besides that, among the South Korean drama, it’s rating was third highest. Season 1 of this drama came up with 16 amazing episodes and the audience thoroughly loved their on-screen chemistry.
The final episode of Crash Landing on You broke some records of ratings. This massive hit Korean drama got a pretty high rating of 8.8 out of 10 by IMDB.
Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast
In season 2 we can expect the return of major cast to excite us. Well, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin will continue with their roles of a military officer and South Korean heiress respectively. But fans can’t are equally excited to welcome the other supporting cast members.
-
Kim Jung – Hyun
-
Park Hyoung – Soo
-
Hwang Woo – Seul – Hye
-
Kim Yeong – min
-
Choi Dae – hoon
-
Soe Ji – Hye
-
Nam Kyung – up
-
Yoon Jimin
-
Oh – man – seok
-
Go Kyu – Pil
-
Lim Chul – Soo
-
Bang Eun – jin
-
Tang Joonsang
-
Ha Seok – jin