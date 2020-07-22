Crash Landing on You Season 2: Cast, Pot, Release Date and Trailer

Crash Landing on You is a South Korean TV series that features a story of binding romance. It was first premiered on tvN in South Korea on 14th December 2019.

CRASH LANDING ON YOU is getting a Season 2!!! My life is complete. Watch Season 1 on @Netflix! Perfection. Amazing.💜 #CrashLandingOnYou pic.twitter.com/J2lKuKLuHi — Brian Tong (@briantong) July 13, 2020

The Korean drama got huge appreciation and became the highest-rated TVN drama. Besides that, among the South Korean drama, it’s rating was third highest. Season 1 of this drama came up with 16 amazing episodes and the audience thoroughly loved their on-screen chemistry.

The final episode of Crash Landing on You broke some records of ratings. This massive hit Korean drama got a pretty high rating of 8.8 out of 10 by IMDB.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast

In season 2 we can expect the return of major cast to excite us. Well, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin will continue with their roles of a military officer and South Korean heiress respectively. But fans can’t are equally excited to welcome the other supporting cast members.

Kim Jung – Hyun

Park Hyoung – Soo

Hwang Woo – Seul – Hye

Kim Yeong – min

Choi Dae – hoon

Soe Ji – Hye

Nam Kyung – up

Yoon Jimin

Oh – man – seok

Go Kyu – Pil

Lim Chul – Soo

Bang Eun – jin

Tang Joonsang

Ha Seok – jin

Season 2 plot

There has been no confirmed news about anything related to season 2. But we can expect that makers will not fail to amuse us. In this season it might show how these two characters come to terms with their differences and geographical distance. Despite this contrast, the audiences are keen to know how they will stride their buoyant romance.

Crash Landing on You season 2 release