COWBOY BEBOP LIVE ACTION: Netflix release date, Cast, Trailer, Story plot expected and much more Click Here!

- Advertisement -

Cowboy Bebop

is an upcoming Netflix Original live-action sci-fi series based on the manga of the same name by author Hajime Yatate. Alex Garcia Lopez (Daredevil) is set to direct the series with twelve writers on board to help create the story. Most notably

, Thor Ragnorok

writer Christopher L. Yost is on board. Yost also serves as an executive producer on the series