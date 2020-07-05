COWBOY BEBOP LIVE ACTION: Netflix release date, Cast, Trailer, Story plot expected and much more Click Here!

- Advertisement -
Cowboy Bebop is an upcoming Netflix Original live-action sci-fi series based on the manga of the same name by author Hajime Yatate. Alex Garcia Lopez (Daredevil) is set to direct the series with twelve writers on board to help create the story. Most notably, Thor Ragnorok writer Christopher L. Yost is on board. Yost also serves as an executive producer on the series
RELEASE DATE:
The first season of Cowboy Bebop will have ten episodes.
Netflix typically doesn’t produce titles with over episodes that exceed thirteen episodes. We expect a potential release date summer or fall of 2021.
TRAILER:
There is no trailer released by Netflix. Click on the link below to see the behind the scenes uploaded by Netflix.
CAST:
The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Cowboy Bebop:
-
John Cho will play Spike Spiegel
-
Alex Hassell will perform viciously
-
Faye Valentine played by Danielle Pineda
-
Mustafa Shakir will achieve jet Black
STORY PLOT:
Back in the year 2071, most of humanity has colonized the rocky planets and moons of the solar system. Roughly fifty years prior, Earth had been left uninhabitable after an accident with a hyperspace gateway. Amidst the rise of a growing crime rate throughout the solar system, the Inter Solar System Police legalize bounty hunters. Known as “Cowboys” they chase criminals across the solar system and bring them to j
