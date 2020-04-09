COVID-19: Mobile phones sales and service shops would open only One Day in a week in Kerala

- Advertisement -

Mobile phones sales and Support Stores would open on Sundays; workshops, garages, and spare parts Stores would on Sundays and Thursdays

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a program for launching a section of stores and institutions engaged in providing products and services that were essential. These include garages and workshops as well as that service and coping sales of cellular phones.

That is from the context of improvement in this state’s profile, ” the Chief Minister told newspersons here. Accordingly, phone sales and support stores would start on Sundays while garages and workshops providing maintenance and repair of automobiles and parts stores would open weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

Electricians may go to work

Shops selling electrical appliances such as atmospheric conditions and fans are being considered for launching per week. The days that were appointed will be declared. Electricians are being regarded as part of services and they’d have the consent to visit apartments and homes for fault or fixing rectification.

Meanwhile, nine instances of this Coronavirus disease were reported from the country Tuesday. Four of these cases are from Kollam and Malappuram from three from Kannur Kasaragod district; and one each. Four instances are of men having come from overseas; yet another four had returned home after attending the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin; staying three were contaminated through main (local) contact with others.

Fewer under observation

As of Tuesday, there were 336 supported instances under treatment in hospitals with 263 patients throughout the country, of which 12 tested negative on Tuesday – five in Kannur; four in Ernakulam; and yet percent in Kasaragod, Alappuzha, and Thiruvananthapuram. The total amount of individuals under monitoring has further returned to 1,46,683 (from 1,52,804 the prior day). Of them, 1,45,934 (1,52,009) are under monitoring at houses and 752 (795) in hospitals.

The amount of samples sent for testing has become 11,232 (10,716 the prior day) of that 10,250 (9,607) have tested negative. Reflect the status upgrade ahead of the testing kits are used, and these numbers are the highest listed in the countries. The first batches of those kits have arrived from the country, and specialists and caregivers are finalizing the essential protocol. The cost from the virus disease remains in the country which had reported the first situation of the country on January 30 at two.

Appeal to Tablighi participants

To the participants of the Tablighi Jamaat, the Chief Minister appealed on Tuesday to contact their closest hospital or medical center for Coronavirus testing. “We’ll help them and they ought to have no apprehensions,” he promised them. Also, he stated that sanitize and measures have been taken to disinfect the zoos in the nation. He asked the owners to make sure that measures are taken at houses for their security.

The Chief Minister appreciated the support and sacrifice of Keralite nurses. Expressing concern concerning their welfare, he also stated that the State government has apprehensions regarding them also has a duty. He’s written to the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Delhi concerning the state and security of the counterparts serving the various countries.