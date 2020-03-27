Coronavirus: Parks and Recreation celebrity Amy Poehler has joked that the beloved sitcom

- Advertisement -

‘SNL’ star picks from Both’Parks and Recreation’ episodes Which Are Now’a Bit’

Parks and Recreation celebrity Amy Poehler has joked that the beloved sitcom called the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with The Guardian, the prior Saturday Night Live celebrity said: “There is an episode where everyone in town receives the flu and I had been thinking:’Oh boy, that is somewhat close to home. ”’

The episode in question, season three’s”Flu Season”, sees a number of the primary characters develop a particularly contagious strain of influenza.

Poehler also noted that the prescience of some other incident (“Freddie Spaghetti”), stating: “There is a government shutdown. This girl stood up in a city hall meeting and stated:’My kids are getting out of college. What am I supposed to do together, where I reside, maintain them? ”’

Parks and Recreation ran on NBC from 2009 to 2015, also tracked the lives of a bunch of misfit workers at a local administration division.