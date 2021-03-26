Connection Of Coffee And Pregnancy: If Pregnant Women Drink Half A Cup Of Coffee A Day, Then The Size Of The Baby May Be Small, know Why This Happens.

If you drink half a cup of coffee a day during pregnancy, then the baby may be born small in size. This claim has been made by American scientists in their recent research. According to research, if the child is small at birth, then there is a risk of obesity, heart disease, and diabetes in the future.

This Is How The Research Took Place

Researchers included women from more than 2,000 different countries in the research. This research was done at 12 different places. Pregnant women of 8 to 13 weeks had registered to join the research. All these women were non-smokers and did not suffer from any disease before pregnancy.

Find Out The Reason Why This Is So

Researchers say that the effect of caffeine causes the uterus and umbilical cord to shrink. This may reduce the blood supply to the child in the womb. As a result, it can have an impact on its growth.

Not only this, but it also carries the risk of hormonal disturbances in it and that child may also face obesity in the future.

Stay Away From Caffeine And Energy Drinks

Researchers have advised pregnant women to avoid consuming caffeine items such as tea-coffee and energy drinks during pregnancy. At the same time, the health agency NHS says, pregnant women should not take more than 200ml of caffeine.

Need To Reduce Caffeine Intake

There is a need to reduce caffeine beverages during pregnancy, says researcher Catherine Grentz of the National Institute of Child Health and Development. If you are pregnant, ask the doctor how much caffeine should be taken.