Coming Soon, ‘Extraction 2’ Sequel To Chris Hems Worth-Starrer To Start Production In 2021

Extraction is a 2020 action-thriller starring Chris Hemsworth, for those who haven’t seen it yet on Netflix (best known for his role as Thor in the Marvel franchise). Hemsworth, who plays Tyler Rake, an Australian mercenary hired to rescue the abducted son of an Indian drug lord, trades his mighty hammer for a gun in Extraction.

The film was released on Netflix on April 24, and according to Netflix’s metrics, it is one of the most successful films on the platform. With so much hype surrounding the film, it’s only logical that a sequel is already in the works. Here’s all we know about Extraction 2 so far, from future storyline info to cast members and release dates.

IS THERE A SECOND EXTRACTION?

Yes, indeed! On May 4, Deadline announced that there will be a sequel to Extraction. The return of director Sam Hargrave and the casting of Hemsworth in the lead role is still being worked out. According to Deadline, Netflix “won’t make any deals until the script is ready.”

Joe Russo told Deadline, “The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we’re in the formative stages of what the story will be.” “We haven’t decided whether the story will go forward or backward in time yet. We left a wide-open ending that leaves the viewer with a lot of unanswered questions.”

EXTRACTION 2 WILL EXPLORE WHAT STORY?

Tyler Rake’s guardianship of Ovi (played by Indian teen actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal) could be continued in the film, or Tyler could be hired for a new job to extract a new subject in a new venue, which would be a simple formula for an evergreen film franchise. Despite the uncertainty of the ending, some speculate that Tyler Rake died.

Rake’s death was, in reality, the original, planned ending of Extraction, as directed by Sam Hargrave. We had a version of the movie [in which he died] that we checked extensively, and it was not shocking that a lot of people wanted the character to live while others wanted him to die,” Hargrave told Collider.

“It was almost down the middle; people were torn.” We want to cater to as many people as possible while maintaining the story’s credibility. As a result, we believe that making an ambiguous ending is a successful compromise.”Ovi is safe at home at the end of Extraction due to Tyler Rake’s deeds, who was last seen seriously injured after falling off a bridge.

When Ovi comes up for air at his pool, he notices an enigmatic figure staring at him. It’s unclear who that person is, other than the fact that he’s a tall Caucasian man, which strongly suggests it’s Tyler and that he survived. Despite this, the story never reveals who it is that is present.