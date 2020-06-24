Comeback of Love Alarm – Season 2

Love Alarm is a romantic South Korean television series. The main scenario of this series is about a particular technology that allows a person to know whether someone nearer to them is in love with them or not. It is premiered on Netflix.

The main casts of Love Alarm are Kim So-Hyun as Kim Jo-jo, Kim Ji-woo as young Kim Jo-jo, Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh, Kim Ji-woo as young Sun-oh, Jung Ga-ram as Lee Hye-Yeong and Jung Ji-hoon as young Hye-Yeong. There are some other supporting actors too.

Release Date of Love Alarm 2

Love Alarm Season 2 was supposed to release in August 2020. But this pandemic situation has postponed its release date.

And now that its release has got cancelled once, the makers of this show are not ready to reveal any news related to it. Even the trailer of Love Alarm Season 2 is not out yet.

Casting Members of Love Alarm Season 2

The main characters of the show are Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh, Kim So-Hyun appears as Kim Jo-Jo, Jung Ga-ram as lee Hye-young, Z. Hera as Kim, Shin Seung-ho as II-sik, and Go Min-si as Park Gul-mi.

Some other actors might make an appearance too, but later on.

The plot of Love Alarm Season 2

The second season of this television series will get its beginning storyline just where the first season was left. The central theme was that an unknown person developed an app where people got informed if someone has evolved into getting some feelings within 10 feet with a particular person.

Where our lives have mostly become dependent on the digital platform, there love no other way out. Even the feelings of a person can also get a platform to be notified to some other person.

Due to this, Jojo got involved in a love triangle between Lee Hye-Yeong and his best friend, Hwang Sun-oh.

Updates regarding Love Alarm Season 2

According to the latest, the audience has got to know from an interview that the filming of the second season is going on. But there is no exact announcement on the premiering of the show. So, the fans might have to wait a little more.