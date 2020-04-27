Home Celebrity COBRA KAI SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE, CAST AND LATEST INFORMATION.
By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE SERIES:

Cobra Kai has a special place in the hearts of the viewers and finished 2 seasons. Well, the credit goes to the 90s Karate Kid nostalgia coupled with the new characters revolving around this. Fans are eagerly waiting for Cobra Kai season 3 to release soon.

The season one concluded with Miguel winning the All-Valley Karate championship. As a result, the performance is way better than expected. In the second season, Dojo and Johnny faced career struggles as a sensei.

CAST:

The cast of Cobra Kai season 3 will be featuring :

  • Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz
  • Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso
  • William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence
  • Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso
  • Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene
  • Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso
  • Jacob Bertrand as Hawk
  • Nichole Brown as Aisha
  • Gianni Decenzo as Demetri
  • Owen Morgan as Bert
  • Hannah Kepple as Moon
  • Martin Kove as John Kreese
  • Cameron Markeles as Frank
  • Asher Sheets as New Cobra Kai student

 

STORY PLOT:

In the third season, Daniel will be going back to Okinawa. Daniel and Johnny come to realize their failures, and Daniel’s wife does not want any more karate in their lives. It will be interesting to watch if the rivals can keep their war aside and join each other. We will further get to learn about the origins of Miyagi and Cobra Kai and admit their martial arts.

RELEASE DATE:

The show premiered in 2018 on YouTube premiere followed by season 2 in 2019. There is still no specific on the date of release of Cobra Kai season 3. The last season was released at the end of April. Season 3 is most likely to be released sooner.

TRAILER:

The season 3 trailer updates are out and published.

Click on the link below to watch it.

