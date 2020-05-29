 Cobra Kai Season 3: Cast, plot, release date and everything you need to know about this American action comedy series

- Advertisement -

Cobra Kai is an American action-comedy series that is based on The Karate kid film series. The show was liked by a various class of fans and gained a lot of positive critics and high ratings with 8.8/10 ratings in IMDb and finally, YouTube has decided to renew the show for a third season. This show is very popular and so close to fans for its nostalgic feels. YouTube officially announced the Cobra Kai season 3 in May 2019. If you are a fan of The Karate kid, this show is a must-watch for you.

Plot Of Season 3:

The show will continue from where it was left in Season 2. We can expect a battle between Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do dojos, which started in season 2 will be continued in season 3. The most exciting news is that Jhonny Lawrence(The Karate Kid) will be back in season 3. Many things from season 2 are expected to be carried out in season 3 which includes Ali’s rekindled friendship with Johnny and Miguel’s injury. There is more to expect like Kreese’s takeover of the Cobra Kai Dojo and Johnny and Carmen’s relationship. We can expect a lot more interesting elements in season 3. This season will for sure be a wholesome entertainment.

The cast of season 3:

The cast includes Xolo Mariduena as Miguel Diaz, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Jacob Bertrand as Hawk, Nichole Brown as Aisha, Gianni Decenzo as Demetri, Owen Morgan as Bert, Hannah Kepple as Moon, Martin Kove as John Kreese, Cameron Markeles as Frank.

There are no official updates on the chances of the additional new cast yet.

Release date and trailer of Cobra Kai Season 3:

It was supposed to premiere in May 2020 but due to the global pandemic because of COVID 19, the show has been postponed for later. So we can expect the show in late 2020 or possibly 2021. There is no official statement updated from the team.

There is no official trailer released for now. We will keep you updated.