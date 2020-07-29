Cobra Kai Season 3 A New Surprising Home Get Reality Here

Its next season premiere will be seen by the YouTube series on Netflix, rather than YouTube,

Cobra Kai will live to fight another day. The YouTube Premium show that picks up after the movie Karate Kid includes a home for future instalments and Season 3. The new season will debut on Netflix. Furthermore, the first two seasons of this show will also be accessible from the service later in 2020.

The news comes after a report that Sony was looking to find the Karate Kid sequel series a new residence. At the time, it had been stated YouTube Premium was prepared to air Season 3 but would not order any further episodes. Instead, the series has a new life on Netflix.

“The allure of The Karate Kid saga is classic, and Cobra Kai picks up where it left off without missing a beat,” Netflix vice president of first-string Brian Wright said in a statement. “The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the series has a whole lot of heart and is a great deal of fun. We can’t wait to present a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are excited to be its new home.”

Now, at long last, fans of this series will find out what happens after the Season two cliffhanger. We talked to celebrity Xolo Maridueña about this epic ending back as it aired in May 2019 and discussed Season 3 together with the throw at Comic-Con last year. Finally, however, we’re much closer to seeing how the story will unfold and what will deliver Daniel LaRusso back to Japan for the first time since Karate Kid 2.