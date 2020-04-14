Home TV Show Cobra Kai Season 3: Release Date, Plot. Will Johnny Lawerence get Dojo...
Cobra Kai Season 3: Release Date, Plot. Will Johnny Lawerence get Dojo Back? All The Latest Updates!

By- vikash yadav
The Series Cobra Kai is a YouTube continuation of The Karate Kid. The Series is placed 34 years after the original Karate Kid film. This activity comedy-drama Youtube premium series is created by Jon Hurwitz(famous for his work at Harold & Kumar Films), Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald.

Cobra Kai Season 3 Release Date

On May 2, 2019, YouTube affirmed the renewal of this series for another season. The co-creator Jon Hurwitz revealed on social websites that they have started writing Cobra Kai season 3, so there may be a delay awarded the coronavirus outbreak. Still, a season 3 would follow up sometime in 2020.

The Series follows the reopening of the Cobra Kai karate dojo from Johnny Lawrence ( the main antagonist in karate kid films ) and the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso ( The protagonist of karate kid).

Cobra Kai Season 3 Plot

The previous season ended watching a tragedy hit Dojos and Johnny’s profession as a teacher ( sensei ) heading completely upside down. The new season might concentrate on Miguel’s harm, and we would see how things go with John Kreese’s (a former Special Forces officer in the US Army and Vietnam War veteran) takeover of the Cobra Kai Dojo.

The fans might get a deeper insight into John Kreese’s previous during his time in Vietnam. There could be some explanation, such as what he went through as a child to become a callous sensei he is at present.

It’s been verified that Daniel will go back to Japan, Okinawa, to be precise, which might mean that Season 3 might see the return of Kumiko and Chozen (from Karate Kid Part two ).

So fans have no choice to wait before the season premieres, but you need not worry as:

“PAIN DOES NOT EXIST IN THIS DOJO!”

